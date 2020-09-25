Newly Founded Cybersecurity Startups Raise Over $31 Million in 2020

According to data presented by the Atlas VPN team, there are 78 new cybersecurity companies founded in 2020 that cumulatively have raised over $31.6 million in funding year-to-date.

Only 15% of cybersecurity startups launched in 2020 secured funding. However, three companies alone collected nearly 96% ($30.3 million) of the total amount of investments.

The startup that scored the most significant investment is Beyond. It secured a total of $21 million in February of 2020, which accounts for more than 66% of total investments into newly launched cybersecurity startups this year.

Beyond is an Israeli cybersecurity startup founded by CEO Assaf Rappaport, who is a former head of R&D at Microsoft Israel. Investors in Beyond include Sequoia Capital Israel and Cyberstars Venture Funds Ltd.

A cybersecurity startup with the second biggest investment is Sevco Security, which raised over $6.7 million in May of 2020. Funds collected by Sevco Security constitute more than 21% of total investments into newly launched cybersecurity startups in 2020.

Sevco Security is a Texas-based company that provides cybersecurity services and products for cyber experts. Among Sevco Security investors is an early-stage venture capital firm 406 Ventures.

Also, in the list of top three cybersecurity startups in terms of funding is Soc.OS. It received more than $2.5 million in investments in July this year. Funding received by Soc.OS makes up 8% of total investments in this year’s cybersecurity startups.

Soc.OS is a startup from London, United Kingdom, which offers an alert correlation and triage automation tool designed to help internal security teams manage a growing number of alerts produced by threat protection and detection tools. Soc.OS investors include such early-stage venture capital firms as Speedinvest and Hoxton Ventures.

Most of this year’s cybersecurity companies are from North America or particularly the US. They make up almost 35% (27) of all the cybersecurity startups launched in 2020.

The US is followed by Europe, with nearly a quarter (19) cybersecurity startups coming from the region. Regardless of Brexit, nearly 37% (7) of cybersecurity startups founded in Europe this year are based in the UK.

Other countries where cybersecurity startups come from include Israel (5), Singapore (3), India (2), Brazil (1), Turkey (1), and Australia (1). A total of 24% (19) of startups have not revealed their headquarters.

