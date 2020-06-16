CIA Headquarters, Langley, Va. (Photo/CIA)

Newly Unclassified Report Finds CIA Security Failures Led to Massive 2017 Breach

A newly unclassified internal CIA report found that a massive 2017 data breach of the agency that enabled classified information to be sent to WikiLeaks was caused by the CIA failing to secure its own systems.

The report, put together by the CIA’s WikiLeaks Task Force in 2017, is partially redacted and was released publicly on Tuesday by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

According to the report, a CIA employee was able to steal up to 34 terabytes of information, or around 2.2 billion pages in Microsoft Word, of classified data and leak it to WikiLeaks in the spring of 2017 due to major security lapses at the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence (CCI).

Read more at The Hill

