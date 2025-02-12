Newspaper Conglomerate Lee Enterprises Says Cyberattack Disrupting Print Editions

A cyberattack is impacting the availability of newspapers belonging to Lee Enterprises, one of the largest owners of local papers in the U.S.

The company told Recorded Future News it is “working through technology issues that caused some disruption” to the company’s day-to-day work.

“Our technology response team has been working with third-party specialists to fully restore our systems and investigate the nature of these disruptions. Unfortunately, our investigation has determined that the situation was the result of a cybersecurity event,” the spokesperson said.

Read the rest of the story at The Record.