Cybersecurity

Newspaper Conglomerate Lee Enterprises Says Cyberattack Disrupting Print Editions

A cyberattack is impacting the availability of newspapers belonging to Lee Enterprises, one of the largest owners of local papers in the U.S.

The company told Recorded Future News it is “working through technology issues that caused some disruption” to the company’s day-to-day work.

“Our technology response team has been working with third-party specialists to fully restore our systems and investigate the nature of these disruptions. Unfortunately, our investigation has determined that the situation was the result of a cybersecurity event,” the spokesperson said.

Read the rest of the story at The Record.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

