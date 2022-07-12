89.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityIntelligence

Next Generation of Intelligence Analysts Present Research on Foreign Social Media Campaigns

Students learned how NSA partners with various cybersecurity entities and how they work together to detect cyber threats in software and hardware.

By Homeland Security Today
(NSA)

Partnerships are vital to the National Security Agency (NSA), and an academic relationship forged with Mercyhurt University last year is already paying dividends for both parties.

NSA established an Educational Partnership Agreement (EPA) with Mercyhurst University in August of 2021, just one of a multitude of partnership efforts between the agency and academia. The EPA between NSA and universities/non-profit organizations sets the foundation to support education efforts for students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), as well as in language and other skills.

Following the establishment of the EPA, seniors from Mercyhurst University’s Intelligence Studies program have been working with Academic Engagement’s Intelligence Analyst Focused Area Liaison (IAFAL) program to conduct research and complete their capstone project on foreign social media campaigns designed to influence U.S. audiences.

“I was honored to mentor and work with the students and am impressed by the research they achieved in three months,” said Joe Reinhard, the first IAFAL for Mercyhurst University.

Following the students’ capstone presentation, Angie Painter, NSA’s higher education advocate in Academic Engagement, partnered with representatives from NSA’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center (CCC) and National Cryptologic Museum to facilitate a tour where the students learned about NSA’s mission, the history of signals intelligence in the 20th century, and unclassified cyber work being done by the CCC. While touring the CCC, the students learned how NSA partners with various cybersecurity entities and how they work together to detect cyber threats in software and hardware.

“The IAFAL program within the Academic Engagement partnership with Mercyhurst University represents the future of NSA’s hiring initiative for the next generation of intelligence analysts,” said Pamela Jock, then-chief of Academic Engagement.

“NSA’s ability to engage with academic partners is vital to its success, and the intelligence analysts produced by Mercyhurst University are critical to the next generation of NSA experts,” she added.

Read more at NSA

Previous articleState Department Launches Multibillion-Dollar ‘Evolve’ Acquisition to Modernize U.S. Diplomatic Technology
Next articleLeader of ISIS in Syria Maher al-Agal Killed in U.S. Drone Strike
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals