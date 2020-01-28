NFL Twitter Hack by Saudis: Bears Announce Faux Ownership Sale

If you were a Chicago Bears fan on the internet on Sunday, you may have woken up scratching your head and asking, “What?” For a moment, it looked like not only was the franchise sold to a new owner, but the team also shipped away star linebacker Khalil Mack to the Detroit Lions.

An early morning tweet from the team’s official Twitter account announced that they have been sold to Saudi Arabia official Turki Al-Sheikh. In the minutes following that befuddling announcement came the news from the account that it was hacked by a Saudi-based group called “OurMine.” The explained that they decided to hack the Bears’ official account to “announce that we are back” and to “show people that everything is hackable.”

