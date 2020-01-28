NIST Offers Guidelines for Businesses Defending Against Ransomware Attacks

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published draft guidelines Monday providing businesses with ways to defend against debilitating ransomware attacks.

The two draft practice guidelines to help firms create strategies to protect data in the event of an cyberattack.

Ransomware attacks, which involve an individual or group locking a network and demanding payment before giving the user access again, saw a spike in 2019, as multiple cities across the country were temporarily crippled by these types of attacks.

Read more at The Hill

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)