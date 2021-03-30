NIST Seeks Small Business to Help Develop Cybersecurity Standards

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is in the market for a company to support its work crafting privacy and cybersecurity standards for critical technology that will apply to federal agencies.

In a recent notice posted to the government’s procurement website, the agency listed standards development for areas including cyber-physical systems, cloud computing and virtualization, and privacy engineering and risk management as a high-priority in a time of heightened cybersecurity awareness following widespread breaches of the public and private sector. Hackers were able to penetrate the defenses of federal agencies by leveraging access they gained through the network management company SolarWinds and other means.

