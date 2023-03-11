NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Renews Partnerships with Maryland and Montgomery County

The Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the state of Maryland and Montgomery County, Maryland, have renewed their partnership in support of the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE), a collaborative hub where industry, government and academic experts work together to solve pressing cybersecurity challenges.

Leaders from the three organizations — Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie E. Locascio, Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kevin Anderson and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich — signed a five-year agreement extending their partnership yesterday at the NCCoE in Rockville, Maryland.

The NCCoE, which was established in 2012, helps businesses secure their information technology systems with practical solutions based on industry standards, best practices and commercially available technology. The center also collaborates with researchers and technology vendors to provide guidance on industry-specific challenges such as securing health care data, protecting financial transactions and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

At the event, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves called the NCCoE “an ideal place and way for federal, state, and local governments to join forces and tackle tough cybersecurity issues.”

Graves also announced the launch of the NIST Small Business Cybersecurity Community of Interest (COI). “This initiative will help to make sure that NIST’s guidance is both meaningful and practical for smaller companies and other organizations to put into use,” he said. “Beyond benefiting the NCCoE and its participants, this new community of interest promises to improve the return on all of NIST’s investments in cybersecurity research, standards, guidelines and practices.”