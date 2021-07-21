NIST’S National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Selects Forescout to Shape Zero Trust Architecture

Forescout Technologies, Inc., today announced it has been selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) to collaborate in their Implementing a Zero Trust Architecture Project. Forescout was selected to help develop practical, interoperable approaches to designing and building zero trust architectures that will be published in a practice guide for government and other organizations. Forescout’s platform will be utilized by the NCCoE to advance the prevalence and strength of zero trust security controls to enhance protection of devices and data while supporting more flexible mobile, cloud and hybrid work environments.

“Forescout’s participation in this project began because we are already engaged in helping our customers enable zero trust architectures with our powerful policy enforcement and industry-leading device knowledge,” said Ellen Sundra, Chief Customer Officer, Forescout. “We are privileged to help NIST’s NCCoE identify and promote proven security strategies countering today’s critical threats in a perimeter-less world, including cloud computing, IoT, converging IT and physical control systems and evolving workforces.”

Forescout will work with NCCoE staff and other project collaborators to develop and demonstrate specific network and device architectures and corresponding zero trust defenses. The project’s objective is to showcase zero trust capabilities and implementation strategies applicable to enterprises that seek to implement a zero trust architecture.

Forescout’s latest NIST engagement builds on the company’s success with NCCoE’s IoT Security Guide project demonstrating security strategies and best practices for U.S. critical infrastructure operators and key economic sectors. Now engaged in the zero trust project, Forescout is helping the NCCoE to achieve program objectives by:

Demonstrating how different zero trust implementations can be fielded in accordance with influential core concepts and tenets of NIST’s Special Publication (SP) 800-207, “Zero Trust Architecture.”

Illustrating how to adapt zero trust strategies across blurring enterprise boundaries, encompassing on-premises and cloud-hosted environments, remote workers, third-party partners and other IT assets and users, governed by policy-based security constraints orchestrated by ZTA mandates and requirements.

Forescout will aid NCCoE’s publishing of the agency’s “NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide,” a publicly available description of the practical and technical steps needed to implement a cybersecurity reference design that addresses enterprise user access challenges. Additional details on the project are available here.

