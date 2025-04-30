73.9 F
Noem Calls for Reauthorization of Cyberthreat Information Sharing Law During RSA Keynote

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem is interviewed by Bret Baier from Fox News at DHS Headquarters in Washington, D.C., March 31, 2025. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour/Released)

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem urged Congress on Tuesday to reauthorize a 10-year-old law that encourages businesses to share information about ongoing cybersecurity threats with the federal government.

Last week, a bipartisan duo of senators introduced a bill — the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Extension Act — that would extend the provisions enshrined in the original legislation passed in 2015.

During a keynote speech at the RSA Conference, Noem said the bill’s reauthorization was key to the Trump administration’s larger efforts to cut funding at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and rely more heavily on the private sector. The bill would incentivize companies to voluntarily share cybersecurity threat indicators like software vulnerabilities, malware, or malicious IP addresses with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

