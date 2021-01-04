North Dakota Sees Increase in Cyber Attacks

The North Dakota Department of Information Technology estimates the state has experienced about 237 million cybersecurity attacks each month, though many of the attacks are blocked and do not succeed.

The department’s computer systems have seen an increase in attacks during COVID-19 pandemic because more hackers are seeking personal information for fraudulent purposes, as is the case for many state governments nationwide, said Kevin Ford, chief information security officer for the North Dakota Department of Information Technology.

“People’s personal information right now is more valuable than it’s ever been,” Ford said, adding that many hackers are seeking personal information to file fraudulent unemployment claims. “If you’re on an unsafe network, you can just basically assume you’re going to get attacked.”

