North Korean Hackers Infiltrated 136 U.S. Companies to Generate $2.2M Revenue

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 19, 2025
The U.S. Justice Department announced major actions against North Korean cybercrime, including five people admitting guilt and the government taking more than $15 million in property linked to the crimes.

These operations reveal how the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) uses fraudulent IT workers and cryptocurrency heists to fund its weapons programs while evading international sanctions.

Facilitators in the United States and Ukraine helped North Korean actors secure remote IT jobs with American companies.

Read the rest of the story at Cyber Security News.

