North Korean Hackers Steal Record $1.5 Billion in Major Crypto Hack

On February 21, a major cryptocurrency exchange reported a sophisticated hack that stole around US$1.5 billion (€1.39 billion) in digital currency, making it one of the biggest online thefts ever.

The affected company, Bybit, said that in a few minutes a hacker took control of a routine transfer from Ethereum, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies with over 40 million users, and moved the funds to an unknown address. In the following days, the hackers began laundering about $160 million (€152 million) through accounts linked to North Korean operatives, according to TRM Labs.

“We’ve never seen anything on this scale before. The ability of these illicit financial networks to absorb such huge amounts of money so quickly is deeply concerning,” said Nick Carlsen, a former FBI intelligence analyst focused on North Korea.

