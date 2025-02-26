60.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

North Korean Hackers Steal Record $1.5 Billion in Major Crypto Hack

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Ethereum, crypto

On February 21, a major cryptocurrency exchange reported a sophisticated hack that stole around US$1.5 billion (€1.39 billion) in digital currency, making it one of the biggest online thefts ever.

The affected company, Bybit, said that in a few minutes a hacker took control of a routine transfer from Ethereum, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies with over 40 million users, and moved the funds to an unknown address. In the following days, the hackers began laundering about $160 million (€152 million) through accounts linked to North Korean operatives, according to TRM Labs.

“We’ve never seen anything on this scale before. The ability of these illicit financial networks to absorb such huge amounts of money so quickly is deeply concerning,” said Nick Carlsen, a former FBI intelligence analyst focused on North Korea.

Read the rest of the story at MSN.

Previous article
Vice President of Health Care Software and Services Company Pleads Guilty to $1B Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
Next article
Pentagon Fast-Tracks ‘Cyber Command 2.0’ Review, Requests Authorities Wish List
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals