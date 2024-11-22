38.2 F
NSA Director Wants Industry to Disclose Details of Telecom Hacks

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Maj. Gen. Timothy Haugh, Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, presiding over the 616th ACOMS Change of Command on July 14, 2020. (Photo: video screengrab from Manuel Garcia via National Guard website)

The director of the National Security Agency on Wednesday urged the private sector to take swift, collective action to share key details about breaches they have suffered at the hands of Chinese hackers who have infiltrated US telecommunications.

General Timothy Haugh, a four-star Air Force general who leads the NSA and Cyber Command, told Bloomberg News at the National Security Innovation Forum in Washington that public disclosure would help find and oust the hackers, as the US continues to try to understand a new spate of damaging mass breaches. In calling for more disclosure, Haugh didn’t identity specific companies.

Haugh said he wants to provide a public “hunt guide” so cybersecurity professionals and companies can search out the hackers and eradicate them from telecommunications networks.

Read the rest of the story at Bloomberg.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

