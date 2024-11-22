NSA Director Wants Industry to Disclose Details of Telecom Hacks

The director of the National Security Agency on Wednesday urged the private sector to take swift, collective action to share key details about breaches they have suffered at the hands of Chinese hackers who have infiltrated US telecommunications.

General Timothy Haugh, a four-star Air Force general who leads the NSA and Cyber Command, told Bloomberg News at the National Security Innovation Forum in Washington that public disclosure would help find and oust the hackers, as the US continues to try to understand a new spate of damaging mass breaches. In calling for more disclosure, Haugh didn’t identity specific companies.

Haugh said he wants to provide a public “hunt guide” so cybersecurity professionals and companies can search out the hackers and eradicate them from telecommunications networks.

Read the rest of the story at Bloomberg.