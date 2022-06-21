84.2 F
NSA Issues Updated Network Infrastructure Security Guide

This report provides guidance to mitigate common vulnerabilities and weaknesses on existing networks.

By Homeland Security Today

Guidance for securing networks continues to evolve as adversaries exploit new vulnerabilities, new security features are implemented, and new methods of securing devices are identified. Improper configurations, incorrect handling of configurations, and weak encryption keys can expose vulnerabilities in the entire network. All networks are at risk of compromise, especially if devices are not properly configured and maintained. An administrator’s role is critical to securing the network against adversarial techniques and requires dedicated people to secure the devices, applications, and information on the network.

This report presents best practices for overall network security and protection of individual network devices. It will assist administrators in preventing an adversary from exploiting their network. While the guidance presented here can be applied to many types of network devices, the National Security Agency (NSA) has provided sample commands for Cisco Internetwork Operating System (IOS) devices. These commands can be executed to implement recommended mitigations.

Zero Trust is a security model, a set of system design principles, and a coordinated cybersecurity and system management strategy based on an acknowledgement that threats exist both inside and outside traditional network boundaries. NSA fully supports the Zero Trust security model, and much of the guidance in this report can be applied at different boundaries as recommended in Zero Trust guidance. However, this report provides guidance to mitigate common vulnerabilities and weaknesses on existing networks. As system owners introduce new network designs intended to achieve more mature Zero Trust principles, this guide may need to be modified.

