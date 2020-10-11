NSA Releases #BeCyberSmart Wallpapers for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

This October, The National Security Agency (NSA) is proud to partner with the Department of Homeland Security and the National Cybersecurity Alliance on the 17th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM).

In celebration, NSA is offering desktop backgrounds to visually remind you to stay cyber smart! These backgrounds offer tips to stay secure while you explore online.

We’re connecting virtually in so many aspects of our lives this year, making it even more important to #BeCyberSmart. Use these as a reminder of best practices to keep you safe and secure. Be sure to share them with your friends and family so they stay safe, too. Download them here: kids wallpaperwallpaper.

Also, be sure to check out our cyber tips on social media, Facebook, Twitter (@NSAgov and @NSAcyber), and even Instagram!

We look forward to keeping you informed while helping you stay cyber smart all month long.

Read more at NSA

