NSA Updates Guide on Videoconference Services Security

Because of COVID-19, many U.S. Government employees and military service members are working from home to provide continuity of government services. Malicious cyber actors are taking advantage of this.

NSA’s recently released Selecting and Safely Using Collaboration Services for Telework, cybersecurity guidance contains a snapshot of current, commercially-available collaboration tools available for use, along with a list of security criteria to consider when selecting which capability to leverage. In addition, the guidance contains a high-level security assessment of how each capability measures up against the defined security criteria, which can be used to more quickly identify the risks and features associated with each tool.

An extended version of Selecting and Safely Using Collaboration Services for Telework is also available.

NSA encourages all who are working from home to review this guidance to make more informed decisions about which collaboration capability best meets their particular need. By following the practical guidelines listed in the CSI, users can mitigate some of the risks posed by malicious cyber threat actors.

To read more, check out NSA’s Cybersecurity Advisories & Technical Guidance at nsa.gov/cybersecurity/

Read more at NSA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)