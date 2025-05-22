The National Security Agency’s Artificial Intelligence Security Center (AISC) has released the joint Cybersecurity Information Sheet (CSI), “AI Data Security: Best Practices for Securing Data Used to Train & Operate AI Systems,” to provide best practices and recommendations for the data security of AI systems, according to a press release today.

The data utilized throughout the development, testing, and operation of an AI system is a vital element of the AI supply chain; protecting this data is critical in the successful development and deployment of AI systems.

As organizations continue to increase their reliance on AI-driven outcomes, ensuring data security becomes increasingly crucial for maintaining accuracy, reliability, and integrity.

The CSI offers general best practices organizations can implement to secure and protect the data used in AI-based systems, such as employing digital signatures to authenticate trusted revisions, tracking data provenance, and leveraging trusted infrastructure. The CSI also emphasizes the necessity of robust data protection strategies throughout the entire AI system lifecycle.

Additionally, the CSI highlights potential risks to the security of AI data and provides detailed risk information and mitigations for: data supply chain; maliciously modified data; and data drift.

The CSI is critically relevant for organizations—especially system owners and administrators within the Department of Defense, National Security Systems, and the Defense Industrial Base—that already use AI systems in their day-to-day operations and those that are seeking to integrate AI into their infrastructure. These organizations are encouraged to adopt these best practices and mitigation strategies into their mission environments to fortify their AI systems and safeguard sensitive and critical data.

Co-sealing this CSI are the National Security Agency (NSA); Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA); Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre (ASD’s ACSC); New Zealand’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-NZ); and United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-UK).

Read the full report here.