NSW Police Open Digital Forensics Lab for Cybercrime Investigators

The New South Wales (NSW) Police Force in Australia has unveiled a digital forensics facility for Cybercrime Squad investigators. The purpose-built facility is the first of its kind in Australia and enables officers to securely conduct investigations into sophisticated technology-enabled crime.

The State Crime Command’s Cybercrime Squad was established as a standalone unit in 2017 and provides specialist support to Police Area Commands and Police Districts across the state. Since its inception, the unit has grown to nearly 70 specialist investigators, who now operate from the discreet facility in Sydney’s west.

NSW Police Force Commissioner Michael Fuller said the new facility gives Cybercrime Squad detectives access to world-class tools and technology to combat criminal activities in the digital world.

“Traditional crime types are advancing significantly online, which poses a unique challenge for law enforcement throughout the world, not only here in Australia,” Commissioner Fuller said.

“However, our Cybercrime Squad officers have been evolving and adapting their tactics within this space to covertly infiltrate criminal networks who commit illicit activities online.

“NSW Police committed the first standalone Cybercrime Squad in Australia, which recognizes the importance our organization places upon developing the capability and capacity to respond effectively online, when the community safety is at risk.”

Cybercrime Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Matt Craft, said the majority of serious and organized criminal activities are enabled, to some extent, by the use of technology.

“Cybercrime presents new challenges for law enforcement, and the only way we will be able to tackle the issues is collaboration with our industry partners and government,” Det Supt Craft said.

“By combining the tools, expertise, and investigative capability of NSW Police Force investigators with industry experts and professionals we can have a real impact on cybercrime now and into the future.

“The charging of a man today for money laundering via Cryptocurrency is a perfect example of how proficient the NSW Police Force is at investigating complex cybercrime matters that operate freely across jurisdictions or legislative boundaries.”

