Octo Wins $31 Million GSA COMET Technical Support Contract

Octo, a provider of emerging technology and IT modernization services for the federal government, has won the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS) Next Generation (NG) and System for Award Management (SAM) Integration Environment contract. The task order falls under the General Services Administration (GSA) CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) and is valued at $31 million over five years.

Octo will provide GSA O&M for legacy FPDS applications, promoting system availability, performance, and security of the legacy FPDS systems and O&M support for all aspects of the SAM Integration Environment.

The company will implement and oversee Agile management, data management, 508 compliance testing, cybersecurity, and Help Desk support as part of GSA’s overall modernization effort. Teams will modernize infrastructure, focusing on deployed resources, processes, tools, policies, and procedures to bolster security, availability, durability, and performance. Octo will monitor data dissemination methods and promote the availability and quality of FPDS data for use throughout SAM.gov by prioritizing patches and fixes, implementing data quality processes, and identifying infrastructure fault tolerance improvements.

