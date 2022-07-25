Office of the National Cyber Director Announces Camille Stewart Gloster as Deputy National Cyber Director for Technology and Ecosystem Security

Today, the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) announced the upcoming appointment of Camille Stewart Gloster as Deputy National Cyber Director for Technology and Ecosystem Security. Stewart Gloster will lead ONCD’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the security and development of our Nation’s cyber ecosystem – across people, processes, and technology.

“We need top talent in the government to meet the dynamic and complex cyber challenges we face as a nation. We are excited to welcome Camille to ONCD. She is a pioneer who has led on cyber issues for more than a decade at the highest levels of government and industry. The depth and breadth of her experiences will help the Biden-Harris Administration advance key priorities, including promoting the resilience of our software and hardware supply chain, building a more diverse cyber workforce, and strengthening cyber education for all Americans,” said National Cyber Director Chris Inglis.

Principal Deputy National Cyber Director Kemba Walden said, “In the field of cybersecurity, Camille is regarded as not only an expert but also as an inspiration, especially to women and underrepresented minorities. She will be an asset to our team as we seek to strengthen the cybersecurity of our Nation, its citizens, and its technology.”

Stewart Gloster is a cyber and technology attorney whose career has spanned the private, public, and non-profit sectors. She joins ONCD from Google, where she most recently served as Global Head of Product Security Strategy, and before that as Head of Security Policy and Election Integrity for Google Play and Android. Stewart Gloster also served in the Obama-Biden Administration at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. She is the co-founder of #ShareTheMicInCyber, which aims to highlight the need for increased diversity in the cyber field. She holds a B.S. from Miami University and a J.D. from American University Washington College of Law.

