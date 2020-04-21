OIG Report Finds No Evidence of Political Bias in JEDI Contract Award

The Department of Defense’s Inspector General released its report Wednesday examining the litany of legal controversies that have dogged the Joint Enterprise Defense Initiative (JEDI) cloud contract since its inception more than two years ago.
Many of the findings will sound familiar to those that have tracked the ongoing theatrics of procuring the potential $10 billion contract.
But the report also potentially throws new wrinkles into the ongoing battle between JEDI awardee Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), competitors Amazon Web Services and Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), and the DOD.
