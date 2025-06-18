The Pentagon has granted OpenAI a US$200 million contract to provide the US Department of Defence (DOD) with AI capabilities.
In a statement released overnight, the US said that under the contract, OpenAI will create “prototype” AI to bolster the capabilities of the DOD.
“Under this award, the performer will develop prototype frontier AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges in both warfighting and enterprise domains,” the Pentagon said in a statement.
Read the rest of the story at cyberdaily.