When the Office of Personnel and Management secured $9.9 million from the Technology Modernization Fund to support its zero-trust security efforts, the agency was thinking big.

“We wanted to tackle it all,” says OPM CISO James Saunders of its journey to a zero-trust architecture. “Because if you tried to do it sequentially — maybe networks first, then data, then identity — it would take too much time.”

And for federal civilian agencies, the clock is ticking. Office of Management and Budget Memo M-22-09 requires them to meet zero-trust objectives by the end of fiscal year 2024. That includes implementing identity management systems and multifactor authentication, employing secure endpoint detection and response solutions and encrypting network traffic.

