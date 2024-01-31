37.8 F
OPM, GSA, SEC Provide Updates on Zero-Trust Plans

With the Sept. 30 deadline for implementation plans nearing, civilian agencies are making their final moves.

(OPM Photo)

When the Office of Personnel and Management secured $9.9 million from the Technology Modernization Fund to support its zero-trust security efforts, the agency was thinking big.

“We wanted to tackle it all,” says OPM CISO James Saunders of its journey to a zero-trust architecture. “Because if you tried to do it sequentially — maybe networks first, then data, then identity — it would take too much time.”

And for federal civilian agencies, the clock is ticking. Office of Management and Budget Memo M-22-09 requires them to meet zero-trust objectives by the end of fiscal year 2024. That includes implementing identity management systems and multifactor authentication, employing secure endpoint detection and response solutions and encrypting network traffic.

Read the rest of the story at FedTech, here.

