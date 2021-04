A major cache of personal data for more than 500 million Facebook users has been published on hacking forums, in one of the biggest lapses of data protection for the social network so far.

The database, published to a hacking forum, contains the personal data of hundreds of millions of Facebook users around the world. The data, which was discovered on Saturday, has the potential to be used for a variety of crimes, including other hacks and social engineering.

