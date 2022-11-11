Partnerships Necessary to Bolster DISA, DOD CIO Zero Trust, JADC2 Priorities

To remain competitive within the cyber domain against state actors like China and Russia, the Defense Information Systems Agency must continue establishing solid partnerships to accelerate and implement next-generation technology and innovative warfighter solutions, the agency’s lead officer said Monday.

“Our primary goal at DISA is to support America’s warfighters by getting the right information to the warfighter when he or she needs it,” said Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, DISA director and Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network commander.

“This means integrating different programs to ensure connectivity from DISA headquarters to the frontlines,” Skinner added during the DISA Forecast to Industry 2022 conference in Towson, Maryland.

The Department of Defense has aligned initiatives and capabilities under the National Defense Strategy to maintain an integrated deterrence against state actors and other threats, said John Sherman, DOD chief information officer.

