PCAST Issues Comprehensive Report Outlining Strategy for Cyber-Physical Resilience

By Matt Seldon
The President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) has recently unveiled a comprehensive report outlining a strategic framework for fortifying the nation’s cyber-physical systems. These systems, which constitute the integrated digital and infrastructural backbone crucial to daily life, encompass vital components such as the electrical grid, public water systems, internet and telecommunications, banking systems, air traffic control, and more.

The release of this report aligns with President Biden’s significant efforts to enhance the nation’s cybersecurity landscape, aiming to establish a more equitable, safe, and resilient environment for all Americans. The President’s leadership has catalyzed a holistic, whole-of-government approach to reinforce the cybersecurity posture of the nation’s cyber-physical infrastructure, safeguarding these critical societal resources from targeted attacks, natural disasters, and human errors.

President Biden’s administration has spearheaded bold initiatives through a national cybersecurity strategy facilitated by the Office of the National Cyber Director. Concurrently, agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency, and the National Security Council have played pivotal roles in advancing critical cybersecurity efforts, fostering innovation, and fostering public-private partnerships.

Despite these commendable efforts, challenges persist, necessitating urgent action to enhance cyber-physical resilience. The PCAST report proposes several recommendations, chief among them:

Establishing Resilience Measures and Performance Goals

The report suggests setting measurable performance goals that define minimum delivery objectives for critical services essential to daily life, even in the face of adversity from natural hazards, errors, or malicious attacks.

Strengthening Research and Development

Emphasizing the need for research and development to understand the vulnerabilities of existing infrastructure, the report recommends taking steps to introduce deep resiliency. This includes the creation of a national critical infrastructure observatory to map the nation’s infrastructure, enabling authorities to proactively identify and address vulnerabilities and concentration risks.

Enhancing Government Capacity

Breaking down silos within government agencies and bolstering cyber-physical resilience capacity are highlighted in the report to support the resilience goals of critical infrastructure sectors, ensuring reliable delivery of essential services.

Industry Accountability

The report calls for greater accountability within the industry, urging boards, CEOs, and executives to assume responsibility for ensuring the reliability and resilience of critical infrastructure.

These recommendations collectively aim to augment the ongoing efforts of the Biden-Harris Administration, fortifying the security of cyber-physical infrastructure that underpins the daily lives of all Americans. The report underscores the importance of collaboration between government and private stakeholders in achieving a robust and resilient national cybersecurity posture.

To view a full copy of the PCAST report, please click here.

