Pentagon Attorneys Say Amazon Wants ‘Do-Over’ in JEDI Bid

The Defense Department urged a federal judge to grant its motion—filed in March— for a 120-day remand to reconsider the evaluation for its Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract.

In a legal filing April 3, Justice Department attorneys representing the Pentagon said Amazon Web Services seeks a “do-over” of the JEDI contract Microsoft ultimately won in October.

In late March, AWS—which is protesting the JEDI cloud contract award—asked Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith to deny the Pentagon’s motion for a four-month remand.

