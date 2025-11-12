Pentagon Details New Cyber Force Generation Model to Enhance USCYBERCOM’s Operational Effectiveness

The U.S. Department of War (DoW) is rolling out a revamped cyber force generation model to boost the lethality and operational effectiveness of its cyber forces within the Joint Force. This new approach, grounded in core attributes and key organizational structures, will help cultivate mastery, specialization, and agility within the forces assigned to U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM). Alongside efforts to expand its cyber workforce, the Pentagon’s plan aims to enhance collaboration between USCYBERCOM and other military branches, streamlining recruitment and training. The strategy also includes the establishment of three new entities designed to strengthen both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities.

The revised cyber force generation model addresses the unique requirements by integrating USCYBERCOM with the military departments to recruit, assess, select, train, and retain the Department’s cyber forces. The Pentagon has, however, not revealed when it expects the revised model to be implemented.

“This model will accelerate our efforts to build the leading cyber capabilities required to address acute and emerging cyber threats, and to deter escalating aggression in the cyber domain,” Anthony J. Tata, Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness, reportedly said in a recent statement. “Under the leadership of Secretary Hegseth, the Department is acting swiftly to establish policy, implement programs, and execute a new approach to recruiting, developing, and retaining cyber talent, ensuring that we remain ready to achieve peace through strength.”

