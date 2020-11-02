Pentagon Expects to Deploy New Telework Tool in June 2021

The Defense Department is set to transition to a long-term telework solution in June 2021, according to a Pentagon official.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DOD developed a solution called the Commercial Virtual Remote, or CVR, Environment to support mass telework. Though CVR worked for the rapid leap to telework, the department is working on a lasting solution that will operate at a higher impact level, John Sherman, DOD’s principal deputy chief information officer, said Wednesday.

During C4ISRNET’s virtual CyberCon event, Sherman said CVR will be used through June 2021, at which point a new Office 365-based solution would take its place. CVR is a cloud platform that allows for collaboration using Microsoft’s Teams tool.

