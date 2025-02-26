Pentagon Fast-Tracks ‘Cyber Command 2.0’ Review, Requests Authorities Wish List

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently backed a Biden-era plan to revamp U.S. Cyber Command but only gave the military’s top digital warfighting organization until next month to hammer out the details of how to do it.

Hegseth was briefed on the overhaul, known as “Cyber Command 2.0,” on February 5, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The plan was approved by his predecessor, Lloyd Austin, late last year, and the command immediately started work on an implementation plan to be delivered to the Pentagon within 180 days.

But after being apprised of the initiative, the Defense chief told the command to come back with a plan in 45 days, said these sources, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the process.

