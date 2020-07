The Department of Defense isn’t just focused on the cybersecurity of today — it’s looking 25 years into the future.

The Pentagon’s undersecretary of research and engineering — essentially the department’s CTO — issued a request for information late last week, asking for help building out a roadmap of science and technology activities related to advances in cybersecurity over the next two-and-a-half decades in line with the 2018 National Defense Strategy.

