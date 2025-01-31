46 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, January 31, 2025
AI and Advanced TechCybersecurity

Pentagon Scrambles to Block Deepseek After Employees Connect to Chinese Servers

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The Pentagon (DOD Photo)

DeepSeek’s terms of service explicitly states it stores user data on Chinese servers and that it governs that data under Chinese law — which mandates cooperation with the country’s intelligence agencies.

But that didn’t stop U.S. Department of Defense workers from getting caught up in the DeepSeek hype this week and connecting their work computers to Chinese servers, using the service for at least two days, Bloomberg reported.

The Pentagon has since started blocking DeepSeek on some of its network, although some employees could still access the service, according to Bloomberg.

Read the rest of the story at TechCrunch.

Previous article
Governor Moore Names Harry Coker, Jr. as Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary
Next article
Steven Hernandez Appointed Chief Information Security Officer at USAID
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals