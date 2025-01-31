Pentagon Scrambles to Block Deepseek After Employees Connect to Chinese Servers

DeepSeek’s terms of service explicitly states it stores user data on Chinese servers and that it governs that data under Chinese law — which mandates cooperation with the country’s intelligence agencies.

But that didn’t stop U.S. Department of Defense workers from getting caught up in the DeepSeek hype this week and connecting their work computers to Chinese servers, using the service for at least two days, Bloomberg reported.

The Pentagon has since started blocking DeepSeek on some of its network, although some employees could still access the service, according to Bloomberg.

Read the rest of the story at TechCrunch.