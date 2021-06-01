Pentagon to Continue Court Fight Over JEDI Cloud Contract

Despite having signaled that it may have to reconsider its plans for the multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract, the Defense Department has decided it’s not ready to give up — at least not yet.

In court documents filed late Friday afternoon, the department indicated it’s girding for at least several more months of litigation in a bid protest lawsuit filed by losing bidder Amazon Web Services.

The decision was somewhat unexpected, because in earlier public and Congressional statements, the department said it would have to reconsider whether to proceed with the JEDI project at all if the Court of Federal Claims did not dismiss portions of the lawsuit that alleged improper political influence on the part of former President Donald Trump and other government officials.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)