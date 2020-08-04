Keith Wichmann of John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory teaches soldiers of a software system that will be utilized during the exercise portion of Cyber Shield 2019 at Camp Atterbury, Ind. April 8, 2019. (Photo by Spc. William Phelps/Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

Pentagon Wrestles with Adopting Zero-Trust Security Approach

The telework environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated conversations about implementing zero-trust network architectures at the U.S. Department of Defense.

In recent weeks, several top IT officials have said on virtual events that their departments are discussing concrete steps to move toward zero-trust architectures and away from using the phrase as just buzzword for cybersecurity. Zero-trust is a network architecture that inherently distrusts the user and continuously verifies the identity of the user accessing data.

“The need for zero-trust has been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, which manages and secures DoD networks across the globe. She announced July 15 a plan to release a zero-trust framework by the end of the year.

