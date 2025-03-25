57.2 F
‘People Are Scared’: Inside CISA as It Reels From Trump’s Purge

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Mass layoffs and weak leadership are taking a severe toll on the US government’s cyber defense agency, undermining its ability to protect America from foreign adversaries bent on crippling infrastructure and ransomware gangs that are bleeding small businesses dry.

Inside the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, vital support staff are gone, international partnerships have been strained, and workers are afraid to discuss threats to democracy that they’re now prohibited from countering. Employees are even more overworked than usual, and new assignments from the administration are interfering with important tasks. Meanwhile, CISA’s temporary leader is doing everything she can to appease President Donald Trump, infuriating employees who say she’s out of touch and refusing to protect them.

“You’ve got a lot of people who … are looking over their shoulder as opposed to looking at the enemy right now,” says one CISA employee.

