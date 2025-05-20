67.6 F
Cybersecurity

Personal Data Taken in UK Legal Aid Cyber Attack

UK Digital flag

A “significant” amount of personal data, including criminal records, of applicants who had applied for legal aid since 2010 was accessed and stolen in a cyber attack, Britain’s Legal Aid Agency said on Monday.

It said it became aware of the attack on April 23 and had worked with the National Crime Agency since.

On Friday, it discovered the attack had been more extensive than originally understood and the attackers had accessed information relating to legal aid applicants, forcing it to shut down its online services.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

