In today’s interconnected world, the threats we face are not only physical but also digital, insidious, and pervasive.

Among these threats, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands out as a persistent and cunning adversary. Recent analyses, such as a May 2023 report by the Atlantic Council, reveal Iran’s escalating cyber capabilities aimed at disrupting state functions and targeting individuals globally. This threat is especially concerning for the Jewish Diaspora, which Iran targets as part of its broader agenda, encapsulated in its chilling slogan: “Death to America, Death to Israel.”

In 2022, I sounded the alarm that Tehran was mapping out the Jewish community in the UK ahead of planned attacks on Israel and Jews worldwide. This warning, later confirmed by UK Minister for Security Tom Tugendhat, underscores the persistent and evolving threat posed by Iran’s cyber operations. These threats are not to be dismissed as overly dramatic or exaggerated. They are a reflection of a reality we can no longer afford to ignore – wishing our troubles away does not make them less real or immediate.

Read the rest of the story at The Jerusalem Post.