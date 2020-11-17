Pharma on the Hook: Cyberattackers Phishing for Your Secret Formulas

It goes without saying that mobility has become the key to productivity for any modern business. This is especially true for the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry. To be the first to bring a ground-breaking treatment or vaccine to market, pharmaceutical organizations need their employees to stay productive whether they’re working on your organization’s premises or not.

But to do so, access to corporate infrastructure and sensitive intellectual property (IP) has been expanded to tablets and smartphones. While this increases efficiency, it also exposes these organizations to new risks.

In our latest industry threat report, we found that 77 percent of mobile phishing attempts on pharmaceutical organizations through the third quarter of 2020 intended on delivering malware. This is an indication that cyberattackers are looking for ways outside of credential harvesting to compromise pharmaceutical organizations.

The security landscape has changed. Your employees are working fewer hours under the protection of the network security at the office or research lab. To ensure that you reap the benefits of mobility without putting your proprietary data at risk, you need to modernize your endpoint security plan to include mobile devices.

Mobile devices have opened pharma to new threats and compliance risks

Whether you like it or not, pharmaceutical intellectual property is sought after by both nation states and cybercriminals. In 2020, cybersecurity authorities in the U.S. and the U.K. warned pharma companies of potential tracks against potential attacks related to COVID-19 research.

And with greater efficiency comes greater connectivity. Whether you gave tablets and smartphones to employees or have a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy, mobile endpoints expose your IP to new risks. Cyberattackers have numerous attack vectors to leverage on a mobile device to compromise your organization, from malicious apps, mobile phishing to operating system and app vulnerabilities.

