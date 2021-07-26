President Macron Changes Phone, Reinforces Security in Wake of Spyware Allegations

French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his phone and phone number in light of allegations that Pegasus spyware might have targeted him, a presidency official said Thursday, the same day Macron held an emergency meeting on cybersecurity at the Élysée Palace.

Macron has demanded “a strengthening of all security protocols” regarding sensitive means of communication, the Élysée said.

The president held an emergency cybersecurity meeting Thursday to weigh possible government action after reports that his mobile phone and those of government ministers may have been targeted by spyware.

