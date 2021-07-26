Official photo of Emmanuel Macron

President Macron Changes Phone, Reinforces Security in Wake of Spyware Allegations

French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his phone and phone number in light of allegations that Pegasus spyware might have targeted him, a presidency official said Thursday, the same day Macron held an emergency meeting on cybersecurity at the Élysée Palace.

Macron has demanded “a strengthening of all security protocols” regarding sensitive means of communication, the Élysée said.

The president held an emergency cybersecurity meeting Thursday to weigh possible government action after reports that his mobile phone and those of government ministers may have been targeted by spyware.

Read the full story at France 24

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Sophos Acquires Braintrace

Braintrace’s Network Detection and Response provides deep visibility into network traffic patterns,
Go to Top
X