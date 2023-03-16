64.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 16, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityInformation Sharing

Profiles in Excellence: Michael Daniel, President & CEO, Cyber Threat Alliance

By Homeland Security Today

Kristina Tanasichuk, Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today sat down with Mission Awardee Michael Daniel, the President and CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance to discuss the future of cybersecurity.

J. Michael Daniel, president and CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance, is a tireless advocate for cyber threat information sharing at speed. In his government career, Daniel served at the Office of Management and Budget for over 16 years. Daniel then served for almost 5 years as the advisor to the president on cybersecurity matters, leading the development of government-wide cyber policy and overseeing implementation of that policy. Upon leaving government, he moved to lead the Cyber Threat Alliance, a nonprofit organization that is working to improve the cybersecurity of our global digital ecosystem by enabling near real-time, high-quality cyber threat information sharing among companies and organizations in the cybersecurity field. He extends his service to the government in his current role, working to ensure that the federal agencies and contractors that support them are educated on the importance of sharing threats to the federal ecosystem. His pivotal work to change culture and build trust across and between government and the private sector is steadfast. His work to help combat the pervasive cyber threat across 18 critical infrastructure segments has made a significant impact for this nation and across the globe. Throughout this career, he has served the federal government by making a measurable impact in the cyber mission.

Previous articleUN Rights Probe: Russia’s Energy Grid Attacks, Torture in Ukraine, Could Be Crimes Against Humanity
Next articleGeorgia White Supremacist Sentenced for Federal Hate Crime for Racially-Motivated Convenience Store Shootings
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals