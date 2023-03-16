Profiles in Excellence: Michael Daniel, President & CEO, Cyber Threat Alliance

Kristina Tanasichuk, Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today sat down with Mission Awardee Michael Daniel, the President and CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance to discuss the future of cybersecurity.

J. Michael Daniel, president and CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance, is a tireless advocate for cyber threat information sharing at speed. In his government career, Daniel served at the Office of Management and Budget for over 16 years. Daniel then served for almost 5 years as the advisor to the president on cybersecurity matters, leading the development of government-wide cyber policy and overseeing implementation of that policy. Upon leaving government, he moved to lead the Cyber Threat Alliance, a nonprofit organization that is working to improve the cybersecurity of our global digital ecosystem by enabling near real-time, high-quality cyber threat information sharing among companies and organizations in the cybersecurity field. He extends his service to the government in his current role, working to ensure that the federal agencies and contractors that support them are educated on the importance of sharing threats to the federal ecosystem. His pivotal work to change culture and build trust across and between government and the private sector is steadfast. His work to help combat the pervasive cyber threat across 18 critical infrastructure segments has made a significant impact for this nation and across the globe. Throughout this career, he has served the federal government by making a measurable impact in the cyber mission.