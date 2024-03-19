48.8 F
Cybersecurity

Public Anxiety Mounts Over Critical Infrastructure Resilience to Cyber Attacks

With temporary failures of critical infrastructure on the rise in the recent years, 81% of US residents are worried about how secure critical infrastructure may be, according to MITRE and The Harris Poll.

The public considers cyberattacks to be of the greatest risk to critical infrastructure (78% are concerned about cyberattacks), and 51% are not confident that we are prepared to recover from an attack.

“Threats to our nation’s critical infrastructure have heightened dramatically as the Chinese Communist Party and others have accelerated their capacity to conduct cyberattacks on our systems,” said Charles Clancy, Ph.D., SVP and CTO, MITRE. “The MITRE-Harris Poll shows that the public is worried about these threats to the vital services we depend on every day, and MITRE is in a unique position to connect government and critical infrastructure providers to take steps now to secure them.”

Read the rest of the story at Help Net Security, here.

