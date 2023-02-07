Quad Nations Launch Public Cybersecurity Challenge

The Quad nations of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States are launching a public campaign to improve cybersecurity across these countries.

Internet-users across the Indo-Pacific and beyond will be invited to join the Quad Cyber Challenge and pledge to practice safe and responsible cyber habits. The Challenge reflects continuing Quad efforts to strengthen individuals’ and communities’ cybersecurity awareness and action, as well as to foster a more secure and resilient cyber ecosystem to benefit economies and users everywhere.

Internet-users worldwide are targets of cybercrime and other malicious cyber threats that can cost trillions of dollars each year and compromise sensitive, personal data. Many cyber attacks can be guarded against by simple preventive measures. Together, internet users and providers can take small steps to significantly improve cybersecurity and cyber safety. These steps include routinely installing security updates, enabling enhanced identity checks through multi-factor authentication, utilizing stronger and regularly changing passphrases, and knowing how to identify common online scams, like phishing.

The Challenge provides resources, such as basic cybersecurity information and training, for all users – from corporations to education institutions, small businesses, and individuals from grade school students to the elderly, and will culminate in events during the week of April 10. The Quad partners are working to ensure everyone has access to the resources needed to make informed decisions while online and using smart devices.

