46 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 14, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityInfrastructure SecuritySurveillance, Protection & Detection

RAND: High-Altitude Nuclear Explosion Could Disable 20% of LEO Satellites

Reliance on Low-Earth Orbit Satellites Underscores Need for Security Planning

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris

Key Takeaways:

  • A detonation of just 110 kilotons could immediately jeopardize approximately 20% of LEO satellites.
  • Radiation clouds from such detonations could persist for years.
  • Commercially viable hardening solutions don’t exist.
  • IMPACT: Crippling communications and navigation systems; preventing satellite replacement and recovery; and creating a fundamental security vulnerability.

RAND evaluated how nuclear explosions in space and near-space environments could affect non-military satellites. The emphasis was on low-Earth orbit (LEO; an altitude of ≤1,200 miles or 2,000 kilometers), where most satellites reside.

With the United States increasingly dependent on satellites for communications, navigation, weather forecasting, and more, this critical space-based infrastructure supports a growing commercial space economy. The findings from this information study, including the look at two illustrative cases – hypothetical nuclear detonations at 400km and 30km altitude – reveal alarming vulnerabilities and significant security concerns that warrant urgent attention.

A 110-kiloton nuclear explosion at 400km altitude would immediately jeopardize approximately 20% of LEO satellites through prompt radiation effects. Larger yields would expose the same number of satellites to even more intense radiation. The damage could severely degrade crucial services, including communications, remote sensing, and weather monitoring capabilities upon which modern society now relies. A 30km detonation could threaten systems on the ground by generating electromagnetic pulses.

Beyond the immediate damages are the prolonged radiation hazards. High-yield detonations could create trapped electron clouds that would orbit the Earth for years, potentially disabling another large portion of LEO satellites. This creates a double threat: immediate destruction followed by a long-term radiation environment hostile to both surviving and replacement satellites. The exact impact depends on the concentration and distribution of these trapped electrons, but the potential for sustained disruption is significant.

RAND warns that it may not be feasible to quickly rebuild satellite capabilities after such an attack, with trapped radiation potentially lingering for years. This creates a scenario where critical, space-based services could remain compromised for extended periods, with profound implications for national security and economic stability.

While satellites can theoretically be hardened against some radiation effects, the report concludes that commercial entities cannot practically implement adequate protections against nuclear weapons. Furthermore, no practical shielding exists for satellites against neutrons and gamma rays. This economic reality creates a structural vulnerability in commercial satellite infrastructure that cannot be easily addressed through market forces alone. The situation is even more concerning when considering that replacement of electron-damaged satellites must wait until radiation levels naturally decay to safe levels.

RAND’s Homeland Security Research Division conducted the research for this report, sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The findings highlight critical vulnerabilities in our space-based systems and underscore the need for heightened awareness. As satellite networks become increasingly integrated into critical infrastructure, understanding and mitigating these risks becomes essential for national security planning and resilience strategies.

Previous article
Carole Coburn Becomes GDIT’s New Senior Capture Manager for Intelligence & Homeland Security
Megan Norris
Megan Norris
Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals