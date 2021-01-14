RangeForce Announces Training Partnership with International Consortium of Minority Cyber Professionals

RangeForce today announced a partnership with the International Consortium of Minority Cyber Professionals (ICMCP) to help minority cybersecurity students and professionals advance their careers.

The alliance makes the RangeForce Interactive CyberSkills Training Platform and its more than 400 learning modules accessible at low cost to ICMCP members so they can acquire new real-world security skills more quickly and easily. The RangeForce platform enables users to use leading security tools from Splunk, Recorded Future, Carbon Black and others to learn how to defend against and respond to simulated cybersecurity threats.

“The current shortage of cyber security professionals is a classic chicken and egg scenario,” said ICMCP President Larry Whiteside. “Without training we can’t fill open positions, yet many future professionals can’t access the resources to acquire the skills employers want. Our partnership with RangeForce enables our members to eliminate this roadblock.”

“RangeForce believes deeply in the power of education to transform lives,” said Gordon Lawson, President of RangeForce. “We are honored to partner with ICMCP and help support its mission to foster diversity within the cyber security community by providing members with affordable access to our industry-recognized self-directed training platform.”

ICMCP seeks to create lasting and mutually rewarding professional networking and learning opportunities for cybersecurity practitioners acting as mentors or protégés. The organizations’ programs and job board foster recruitment, inclusion and retention, and raise awareness and improve equity for minorities in cyber security.

