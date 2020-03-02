Ransomware Against the Machine: How Adversaries are Learning to Disrupt Industrial Production by Targeting IT and OT

Since at least 2017, there has been a significant increase in public disclosures of ransomware incidents impacting industrial production and critical infrastructure organizations. Well-known ransomware families like WannaCry, LockerGoga, MegaCortex, Ryuk, Maze, and now SNAKEHOSE (a.k.a. Snake / Ekans), have cost victims across a variety of industry verticals many millions of dollars in ransom and collateral costs. These incidents have also resulted in significant disruptions and delays to the physical processes that enable organizations to produce and deliver goods and services.

While lots of information has been shared about the victims and immediate impacts of industrial sector ransomware distribution operations, the public discourse continues to miss the big picture. As financial crime actors have evolved their tactics from opportunistic to post-compromise ransomware deployment, we have observed an increase in adversaries’ internal reconnaissance that enables them to target systems that are vital to support the chain of production. As a result, ransomware infections—either affecting critical assets in corporate networks or reaching computers in OT networks—often result in the same outcome: insufficient or late supply of end products or services.

Truly understanding the unique nuances of industrial sector ransomware distribution operations requires a combination of skillsets and visibility across both IT and OT systems. Using examples derived from our consulting engagements and threat research, we will explain how the shift to post-compromise ransomware operations is fueling adversaries’ ability to disrupt industrial operations.

Read more at FireEye

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)