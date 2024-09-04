69.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Ransomware Attacks on Schools Threaten Student Data Nationwide

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
cyber school ramsom

Imagine a criminal gaining unrestricted access to your child’s most private information — medical records, Social Security numbers and even details about their daily bus ride to school. This alarming scenario is becoming a reality for a growing number of families as sophisticated cybercriminals increasingly target schools across the United States, holding their computer systems and private data hostage.

Data gathered by K12 Security Information Exchange, known as K12 SIX, a nonprofit focused on protecting schools from cybersecurity threats, and analyzed by CBS News, shows that there have been hundreds of ransomware attacks on districts since 2016.

Using publicly available reports, K12 SIX identified at least 325 ransomware attacks on school districts across the United States between April 2016 and the end of November 2022.

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.

Previous article
U.S. Agencies Warn Against Ransomware Group Behind Hundreds of Attacks in Recent Months
Next article
Iran Operated Fake Human-Resources Firm to Root Out Unfriendly Spies, Researchers Say
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals