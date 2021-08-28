Record Number of U.K. Teenagers Take Up Cybersecurity Training Opportunity

A record number of teenagers in the U.K. have seized the opportunity to develop cybersecurity skills this summer by joining virtual and in-person courses led by the country’s cyber experts.

New figures from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ, revealed more than 1,850 teenagers took part in its popular CyberFirst summer courses, surpassing the record participation set last year when courses moved online for the first time.

This year, pupils aged 14 to 17 had the choice of learning about cybersecurity virtually or in person at courses held in Warwickshire, where they covered topics including digital forensics, ethical hacking and cryptography.

CyberFirst aims to encourage young people to pursue their interest in cybersecurity and improve the diversity in the industry, as just 16% of the U.K.’s cyber sector workforce are women and 17% are from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Of this year’s intake 43% were girls, while pupils from ethnic minority backgrounds secured nearly half (47%) of places.

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth, said: “It’s vital the next generation of cyber experts is diverse as well as skilled, and through CyberFirst we are committed to making the industry a more accessible and inclusive place for all.”

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said: “The need for cutting-edge cybersecurity has never been greater and this resilient sector is continuing to grow and solidify its status as a jewel in the U.K.’s tech crown.”

Every year, the summer courses are offered at three levels:

CyberFirst Defenders (for 14–15-years-olds), CyberFirst Futures (15–16), and CyberFirst Advanced (16–17). Pupils who took part this year praised the experience, describing it as “inspiring” and “informative”.

CyberFirst Advanced participant Binita, aged 17, said: “I have found the CyberFirst Advanced Course extremely informative and insightful. It has been amazing to work with team members that share the same passion and it has given me more of a reason to research cybersecurity as a career to pursue in the future.”

A total of 1,866 pupils secured places on the courses this year. The number of applications this year was also record-breaking, increasing from 3,909 in 2020 to 4,384.

CyberFirst aims to support young people interested in pursuing cybersecurity on their journey. In a recent survey, around a third of pupils on the CyberFirst bursary program said they had previously attended a CyberFirst course.

This autumn, young people interested in cybersecurity can look forward to a range of CyberFirst opportunities and activities which will further their skills.

These include:

The 2021-22 CyberFirst Girls Competition , open to teams of girls aged 12 to 13, which offers a fun and challenging opportunity to test cyber skills in a bid to be crowned the U.K.’s cyber champions. Registrations for this year’s contest will open in October.

Empower Cyber Week 2021 (8th-12th November), where students can watch on-demand videos and join virtual sessions given by speakers in academia, industry and government that will introduce them to the world of cybersecurity.

The CyberFirst Bursary and Degree Apprenticeship program , which offers older students a chance to kick start their career in cybersecurity by supporting their development with financial assistance, paid training and industry work placement opportunities with more than 100 U.K. and multinational organizations.

Read more at NCSC

