Register for CDSE’s DoD Virtual Security Conference for Industry

Registration is now open for the 2021 DoD Virtual Security Conference for Industry (DVSCI) on February 10 and 11, 2021! This year’s conference theme is “Back to Basics.” The agenda will include updates on changes to the Industrial Security and Personnel Vetting policies and topics such as, How to Run an Effective Insider Threat Program, Controlled Unclassified Information, and more. The conference is open to cleared industry under the National Industrial Security Program (NISP).

Find out more and register at the following link: https://cdse.acms.com/dvsci2021/event/event_info.html.

UPCOMING SPEAKER SERIES

The Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE) invites you to participate in our upcoming January Speaker Series:

The Ins and Outs of the Foreign Travel Brief

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

You may be thinking, “Wow, this is so timely because we are doing so much foreign travel during this pandemic.” However, this brief contains vital information for when we are able travel again. Relax and join CDSE as we give a detailed overview of the Foreign Travel Brief (FTB).

Insider Threat and Prevention, Assistance, and Response (PAR) Capabilities

Thursday, January 28, 2021

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

PAR capabilities provide DoD leaders with options to care for their personnel who are at risk of potentially violent behavior and addresses their concerns. This webinar will discuss the importance of PAR capabilities to an effective insider threat program and its practical application.

Visit CDSE Webinars to sign up for both events and join the discussion! (https://www.cdse.edu/catalog/webinars/index.html)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)