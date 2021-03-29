Registration for NSA’s Hot Topics on Science of Security (HoTSoS) Event

Hot Topics on Science of Security (HoTSoS) is a research event centered on the Science of Security, which aims to address the fundamental problems of security in a principled manner. Registration is now open for the eighth annual HoTSoS event which will be held virtually, hosted by the National Security Agency on April 13-15, 2021. The HotSoS plenary presentations will take place on the Hopin virtual conference platform. Networking and poster sessions will be held on the Gather.town platform. Registered attendees will receive an email with instructions for accessing the platforms in the week prior to the event. Register here Registration deadline is 11 April.

HotSoS brings together researchers from diverse disciplines to promote advancement of work related to the science of security. The 8th Symposium continues the series’ emphasis on cyber-security with a strong methodology and scientific rigor. This symposium solicits presentations of already published work in security and privacy, particularly that which examines the scientific foundations of trustworthy systems. In addition to these presentations, the symposium solicits work in progress papers for discussion, presentations of student research projects, and research posters. The program will also include invited talks and panels. The poster session will be highlighted by a poster competition.

Keynote presentations will be delivered by:

Nick Felts, National Security Agency

Werner Haas, Cyberus Technology

Awais Rashid, University of Bristol

Paul Waller, Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)

Special Session on Science of Security Hard Problems

The program this year will also include a special breakout discussion session centered on Science of Security Hard Problems. The SoS community influencers are revisiting the SoS Hard Problems and their definitions in preparation for a second decade of the National Security Agency (NSA) Science of Security and Privacy Program.

